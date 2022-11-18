18-year-old man found shot to death inside Fairfield home

Nov. 18—Fairfield police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man found dead Thursday inside a residence in the 5000 block of Planet Drive.

The Fairfield police and fire departments responded at 12:11 p.m. to the report of a shooting. Once they arrived they found the victim already dead.

Police have not yet identified the victim. The circumstances related to his death have not been made known to the public.

Law enforcement officials said they know everyone involved. No arrests had been made by late Thursday afternoon.

Members of the media at the scene said they saw two people approach police officers to seek information and they collapsed on the ground after finding out what happened.

The investigation remains active.