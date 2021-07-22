18-year-old man injured in shooting on Manchester's West Street

Jul. 22—An 18-year-old Manchester man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon, at least the fifth such incident in the city in the last week.

Manchester police said all "involved parties" in the shooting at 91 West St. had been identified, and an investigation is ongoing. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said in a statement Wednesday night.

Police arrested 21-year-old Matthew Gagne of Manchester and charged him with falsifying physical evidence related to the shooting.

Billy Ranney of nearby Douglas Street said the neighborhood was calm when he left for work in the morning, but he came home to what appeared to be a police search.

"It's too close to home," Ranney said.

Officers, with guns drawn, and a police dog could be seen in the area shortly after the 1:21 p.m. shooting report. One officer was preparing to deploy a drone.

Across the street, the owner of West Street Auto, LLC said there have been a number of shooting incidents related to the three-story building at 91 West in the 12 years his business has been nearby.

He said 35 years ago, it was "the best neighborhood."

"People would go on vacation and not even lock their doors," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Police Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Police have investigated a series of incidents involving gunfire in the city since Friday.

Four people were shot when someone fired on a van on Interstate 293 last Friday around 1:45 a.m. near the Exit 2 off-ramp. Those inside the van had left a performance at Jewel Nightclub in Manchester.

None of the injuries was life-threatening.

On Sunday evening, a man was shot and wounded in the face and neck in the area of Amherst and Lincoln streets. He told police he had struggled with a man who tried to steal his car at 6:45 p.m. Police said the robber fled in the stolen vehicle.

Story continues

Just before midnight Sunday, a report came in for shots fired on Hevey Street, followed by a car leaving the area. Officers found shell casings and saw damage to a building at 510 Hevey St. Soon after, police said a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital in connection with the incident.

Police issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying that 34-year-old Rafael Pamphile was taken into custody on a warrant related to an incident on Friday in which a man reportedly waved a gun during an argument with another individual.

"Shortly thereafter, witnesses reported hearing what appeared to be a gunshot," the news release said.

Pamphile was charged with criminal threatening and reckless conduct, both felonies, and being an armed career criminal. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police have released no further details on that case.

