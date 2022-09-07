18-year-old man shot, killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD — A shooting on the city’s near northwest side has turned deadly, police said.

An 18-year-old man died after being shot Tuesday evening near the intersection of Whitman Street and Haskell Avenue.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim. Police have also not said whether anyone is in custody in connection with the shooting.

More:Rockford murder suspect turns himself in

The homicide was one of two shootings police responded to Tuesday night. Officers also responded to gunfire in the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive.

A woman suffered injuries that police said were not life threatening.

No charges have been announced in that incident.

