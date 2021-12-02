18-year-old man shot multiple times on West Newlove Drive in Santa Maria

Dec. 1—An 18-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot injuries Tuesday on West Newlove Drive and was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.

Dispatchers received several calls for shots heard and someone yelling for help in the 200 block of West Newlove Drive shortly after 10 p.m., according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Responding officers located the male victim and secured his transport to a local hospital, where his condition wasn't immediately known Wednesday morning, according to Magallon.

On Nov. 24, a man was critically injured after being shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Western Drive, although Santa Maria Police say that shooting is not connected to this incident.

Anyone within information regarding either shooting is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Detectives Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.