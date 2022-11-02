An 18-year-old man was shot outside of a Rock Hill house, police say

A teen was shot Tuesday night in Rock Hill, police said.

The male victim, age 18, had been shot in the arm and leg, Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said.

The victim, who was not identified, was found by officers on the ground outside a home on Rich Street after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The residential area where the victim was found is south of downtown Rock Hill.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center and then to a Charlotte hospital for injuries, Chavis said.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues. Police did not say if the victim lived at or near the site where he was found shot.