18-year-old man taken to the hospital after he was shot in downtown Miami, police say

An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in downtown Miami on Tuesday morning, police said.

Around 4:14 a.m., first responders rushed to 15th Street and North Miami Avenue following reports of a person shot, Officer Kiara Delva, a Miami police spokeswoman, said in a statement. Paramedics found the man shot just off Chapman Partnership’s food distribution center before taking him to the hospital. Chapman Partnership helps homeless people become self-sufficient.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or visit crimestoppers305.com. All Crime Stopper tips are anonymous.

This article will be updated when more information is available.