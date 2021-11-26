18-year-old man's death on Thanksgiving investigated as latest Peoria homicide

A man's death in Peoria on Thanksgiving morning is being investigated as a homicide, police and the coroner said.

Police were called at 11:06 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of East Thrush Avenue on reports of a shooting there. A ShotSpotter gunfire detection alert reported five shots in the area.

Once there, officers were told an 18-year-old man was taken to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, where Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said he was pronounced dead.

More Peoria crime: Two-month-old baby's death being investigated as homicide

Police and Harwood said the death is being investigated as a homicide. It's the 33rd homicide reported in Peoria this year.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon, Harwood said Friday morning, and the man's identity is expected to be released along with the cause of his death at that time.

Police are working on leads to identify a suspect, police spokeswoman Semone Roth stated in a news release Thursday.

Peoria courts: Why a judge sentenced this Peoria man to the 'maximum I could give' for 2019 murder

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call police at 309-673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Thanksgiving shooting in Peoria investigated as 33rd homicide of 2021