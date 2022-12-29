18-year-old Marine charged with child pornography possession

Dec. 28—A U.S. Marine from Frederick was arrested and charged Tuesday on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, police said.

Quinn Koch, 18, is an active-duty member of the Marine Corps, a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

Koch was assigned as a student at the School of Infantry East on Camp Geiger, a base in Jacksonville, North Carolina, according to Captain Phil Parker, a Marine Corps Training Command spokesperson. Koch joined the Marine Corps in May and was promoted to the rank of private first class in November, Parker wrote in an email on Wednesday.

Koch was home in Frederick on leave at the time of his arrest, the press release said.

There is no attorney listed for Koch, online court records show.

According to the release, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided leads and tips to the sheriff's office of Koch's suspected online crimes against children.

At around 7 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office searched Koch's home in the 200 block of Meadowdale Lane, just south of the Independent Hose Fire Company.

Later Tuesday, military police picked Koch up from the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he was being held, the release said. The military police will assist in getting Koch back to his unit for military legal actions.

Parker wrote that the Marine Corps is cooperating with local law enforcement and civilian authorities on the case.

