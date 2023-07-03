18-year-old Mequon man charged in crash that killed younger brother

Charges were filed Monday against an 18-year-old Mequon man who was involved in a single-vehicle traffic crash in Mequon that killed his younger brother.

John Palmer Benske has been charged with a felony count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of OWI with a passenger less than 16 years old, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint:

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 9800 block of North River Road in Mequon. Police believe that the driver lost control of the vehicle navigating a curve and then struck a tree.

At the scene, officers said they found a red Hyundai Elantra with “major front end damage” and all interior airbags deployed.

Inside the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy was found belted into the front passenger seat. CPR and other life-saving measures were performed, but the 15-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Police said that when they found Benske, he was running along the roadway. The officer said Benske told him that “his brother needed help” and the officer could smell an “overwhelming odor of intoxicants” while interacting with him.

Police said that Benske also made a statement that “his little brother was drinking and that they had switched who was driving before the crash.”

Benske was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. While at the hospital, a preliminary blood-alcohol test was given to Benske and the reported result was 0.214. The legal limit is 0.08.

Benske was released on a $20,000 cash bond, according to online court records. He's scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing July 17.

Megan Woolard can be reached at MWoolard@gannett.com or on Twitter @MeganWoolard4.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mequon man, 18, faces charges in crash that killed younger brother