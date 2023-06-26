18-year-old from Middleboro charged in triple stabbing of other teens

MIDDLEBORO — Police arrested an 18-year-old from Middleboro in a triple stabbing of other teens.

The Middleboro Police Department charged Jayden Wainwright with attempted murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police rushed to the area of the power lines on Wall Street after getting a 911 call at 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.

Officers found one 19-year-old from Carver with multiple stab wounds to his torso, according to Middleboro Police. He was taken to Boston Medical Center where as of Saturday he was in critical condition. Another 19-year-old, also from Carver, had been stabbed in the leg. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford. A third victim, a 15-year-old boy from Middleboro, also suffered a stab wound to the leg. A private citizen took him to Tobey Hospital in Wareham.

Three witnesses told WCVB that the attacks took place at an end-of-the-school-year bonfire.

Wainwright was being held on $25,000 cash bail. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Wareham District Court. Police say they are still investigating and that other people may face charges.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Middleboro's Jayden Wainwright arrested, charged in triple stabbing