18-year-old mom holding her baby in home doorway is shot and killed, Oklahoma cops say

An 18-year-old mom was holding her baby in an Oklahoma home’s doorway when they were both shot at, authorities said.

The infant survived, but Oklahoma City police said mother Princess Stevenson died of her injuries.

Officers were called to the home at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a news release. Investigators learned Stevenson had gone to the house to pick up someone who was inside.

While she was at the door, someone inside a vehicle that was driving by shot toward the home, police said. Gunfire struck the mom and child.

Stevenson was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and was pronounced dead, according to authorities. The baby has a “non-life-threatening graze wound to the foot.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200. This is the department’s 66th homicide of 2022.

