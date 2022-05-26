18-year-old Monmouth man turns himself in for fatal shooting of Milan man

MONMOUTH — An 18-year-old Monmouth man has turned himself into police in connection to the shooting death of a 26-year-old Milan man here earlier this week.

According to a news release from the Monmouth Police Department, Spencer Sage turned himself in at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday and is currently being held in the Warren County jail.

Sage has been charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Romel Gilliam on Monday.

The release notes that Sage was a suspect in the shooting incident that took place in the 300 block of South Ninth Street at 7:02 p.m. on Monday. Gilliam was found at the scene and transported to OSF Holy Family Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries.

Previously: Police: Man dies after Monday night shooting in Monmouth

Sage is awaiting his initial court appearance.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: 18-year-old Monmouth, IL, man turns himself in for shooting death