18-year-old mother found shot and killed in car, police say

Sanford police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday night.

Police said that at around 11:20 p.m., a Sanford police officer patrolling the area of Coastline Park, located at 900 West 9th Street, found a vehicle backed into a parking spot, which appeared to be running.

When police checked the vehicle, they located a white female in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman has been identified as 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo.

According to a news release, it appears Fiengo went to that location with the intent to meet a person known to her.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

“The senselessness of this type of violence is infuriating. Kaylin was a young mother who had her whole life ahead of her. This violence and destruction won’t be tolerated in our community. I am confident that our residents will work with us to find the person responsible for Kaylin’s death,” said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith.

This homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.

