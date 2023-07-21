18-year-old Nebraska woman sentenced to 90 days in jail for burning, burying aborted fetus

An 18-year-old woman in Nebraska was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail and two years of probation for burning and burying a fetus she aborted with the help of her mother.

Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, was 17 years old when she had an abortion in April of 2022. She was already in her third trimester at the time, when Nebraska banned most abortions after 20 weeks of gestation.

The state now bans most procedures at 12 weeks.

An investigation into Burgess and her mother, 42-year-old Jessica Burgess, began in June 2022, before the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion — when states weren’t allowed to enforce most abortion bans.

After securing a search warrant, Norfolk police obtained Facebook messages in which the mother and daughter discussed using abortion medication to terminate the pregnancy and then getting rid of the evidence.

In May 2023, the teen pleaded guilty to one count of removing, concealing, or abandoning a dead body. Two other misdemeanor charges of false reporting and concealing the death of another person were dropped as part of her plea agreement.

She was sentenced Thursday in Madison County.

“The Court specifically finds that while probation is appropriate, confinement is necessary because without this confinement, it would depreciate the seriousness of the crime or promote disrespect for the law,” the judge wrote.

Earlier this month, the teen’s mother — who was accused of helping her daughter terminate her pregnancy — pleaded guilty to providing an illegal abortion, making false statements to authorities and tampering with human skeletal remains

Two other charges were dropped as part of her plea deal. She is set to be sentenced next month.

With News Wire Services