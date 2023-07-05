18-year-old niece of anti-violence advocate killed in downtown Cincinnati shooting

The 18-year-old niece of a prominent anti-violence advocate is dead after a shooting Downtown early Wednesday morning, police said.

Shamari Mingo died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

She is the niece of the Rev. Peterson Mingo, he confirmed Wednesday. Peterson Mingo has worked to combat gun violence in Cincinnati for years and most recently led the God Squad, a street intervention group. He is the longtime pastor at Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church in Evanston.

The shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. at Fifth and Walnut streets near Government Square. A 16-year-old boy was struck by a bullet during the incident and hospitalized as well, officials said.

Cincinnati police have not released any information about possible suspects. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 where tips can be left anonymously.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Shamari Mingo, niece of Pastor Peterson Mingo, killed in shooting