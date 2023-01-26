18-year-old who officials say threatened a shooting at West High School arrested

Jan. 26—An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he threatened a shooting at West Anchorage High School, officials said.

Gabriel Schooler, 18, a West High student, was jailed on charges of second-degree terroristic threats, according to police. There was no indication that weapons were brought onto school grounds, according to police.

The threat originated from a chat on an app Tuesday evening among "a group of mostly juveniles," police said. Schooler "posted a threat on social media about shooting the school today," Principal Ja Dorris wrote in a message sent Wednesday morning to families.

The threat was reported to school staff Wednesday morning. The school went into stay-put mode while staff and school resource officers located Schooler, Dorris wrote.

A spokeswoman for the police department did not answer questions about the incident and noted the investigation remained open.