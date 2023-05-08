18-year-old from Ohio shot in Hermitage; police looking for shooter

Police are investigating a shooting that took place just before midnight Sunday near 1500 Parke Drive in Hermitage.

An 18-year-old male from Girard, Ohio, was shot. He is in stable condition, according to Hermitage police.

There are no known suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-983-6780 or Mercer County 911.

