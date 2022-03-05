Olathe East football player arrested after school shooting that injured three

An 18-year-old Olathe East High School student has been arrested as police continue to investigate the school shooting Friday at Olathe East High School, Johnson County jail records show.

Jaylon D. Elmore was taken into custody in connection with attempted first-degree murder, according to records from the Johnson County Detention Center.

He is listed as a senior on the high school’s varsity football team.

Olathe police referred questions to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, which did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

The shooting unfolded around 10:38 a.m. as School Resource Officer Erik Clark was responding to the main office to assist with an administrative matter, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department. He said an 18-year-old student displayed a handgun that led to an exchange of gunfire between the student and Clark.

Clark and the student were both wounded. Kaleb Stoppel, the high school’s athletic director and assistant principal, was also shot.

The shooting prompted a frenzied response from parents Friday morning as they responded to area schools to meet up with their children through reunification plans. A large share of students were shuttled to Pioneer Trail and California Trail middle schools by bus to be picked up after several hours of lockdown.

Clark and Stoppel were released from Overland Park Regional Hospital later Friday.

The suspect remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Saturday morning.