18-year-old orders food to abandoned home, then carjacks PA delivery driver, feds say

An “unsuspecting delivery driver” was called to bring food to an abandoned home in Pennsylvania when he was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this year, according to federal authorities.

Now one of at least three accomplices has been indicted in federal court, according to a May 16 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Authorities say 18-year-old Arnell Moore, of Philadelphia, was involved in the armed carjacking March 18. They say he and at least two others, who were not publicly identified, requested food be delivered to an abandoned Northeast Philadelphia residential property.

When the delivery driver arrived, officials say Moore and his partners robbed him at gunpoint.

The defense attorney representing Moore did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

A few days after the carjacking, police found the stolen vehicle — a 2006 Honda Accord, according to court documents. They later found the phone used to call in the delivery order and a loaded semi-automatic firearm in Moore’s bedroom, the news release said. The firearm is believed to be the same gun used in the carjacking.

“As alleged, Moore and his accomplices set up an innocent delivery driver and stole his vehicle, which he relies on for his livelihood,” Matthew Varisco, special agent in charge of ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division, said in a statement. “Enough is enough — if you commit a serious violent crime like an armed carjacking in our city, you can expect the feds to show up on your doorstep.”

Moore was charged with “carjacking” and “using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence” in connection to the crime, according to court records.

If he is convicted on both charges, officials say he’ll face at least seven years in prison with the possibility of life imprisonment.

DoorDash driver threatens to shoot woman in the face over canceled order, GA cops say

DoorDash driver finds bleeding woman during pizza delivery — and ‘saved a life’

Instacart driver runs over groceries after seeing home’s pro-police sign, MN cops say