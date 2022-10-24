18 year old pedestrian struck by car suffers serious injuries, Hanover police say

An 18-year-old suffered serious injuries Saturday night when he was struck by a car while crossing a street in Hanover, borough police say.

The pedestrian, who has not been named, was flown to WellSpan York Hospital, police said.

The crash happened at 9:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street.

Police said the man was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by Kevin Shaeffer of Westminster, Maryland.

Also of interest:Man seriously injured in Hanover shooting Tuesday night, police say

Read this:Vehicle crashes into Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Hanover area

The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not using a marked crosswalk, police said.

Hanover Area Fire and Rescue helped police at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact the police department through York County 911, by phone at (717) 637-5575, or through the Crimewatch App.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Pedestrian struck by car, suffers serious injuries in Hanover borough