18-year-old Pensacola man preparing to face jury in 2021 Attucks Court shooting

An 18-year-old from Pensacola is set to stand trial next week for a fatal shooting that left one person dead.

Iris Jenkins is charged with second-degree murder for the Aug. 14, 2021, death of 22-year-old Michael Yeldon Jr., who was shot and killed while driving in the Attucks Court apartment complex.

Jenkins, who has been incarcerated since the month of the shooting, submitted a demand for a speedy trial to the court and will head to jury selection on Monday.

Here's everything you need to know before the teenager's trial begins.

What are Iris Jenkins' charges?

Jenkins is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

Assistant State Attorney Amy Shea will be prosecuting the case, and Assistant Regional Conflict Counsel Randall Richardson is defending Jenkins. Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson is assigned the case.

What is Iris Jenkins accused of doing?

On Aug. 14, 2021, 22-year-old Michael Yeldon Jr. was driving his car at the Attucks Court housing complex around 7:30 p.m. with passenger Cedric Lockett Jr.

Jenkins allegedly began firing into the vehicle. After Yeldon was shot, his vehicle struck an apartment building.

Yeldon was transported to Baptist Hospital and succumbed to his injuries Aug. 15 while surrounded by his family, his father, Michael Anthony Yeldon Sr., told the News Journal in 2021.

Why did Iris Jenkins allegedly shoot at Michael Yeldon Jr. and Cedric Lockett Jr.?

The night of the incident, Yeldon drove to pick up Lockett and a third person named Willie McKay, according to Jenkins' arrest report.

Lockett told authorities they believed they were going to "meet some females." Once in the vehicle, McKay told Yeldon he need to stop by Attucks Court.

"Once at Attucks Court, Yeldon drove around in the complex for a brief period," the report states. "At one point, Lockett saw three males standing on a corner inside the complex. He heard McKay shout something as he opened the rear passenger door to exit the vehicle as it approached the males."

Lockett told authorities that McKay had partially exited the vehicle when Lockett said he heard gunshots. He said he heard McKay shout for Yeldon to drive, but the car would not accelerate and began to slowly roll.

The arrest report states Jenkins was dating a woman named Ly'Niya Purifoy during the incident. While Purifoy and Jenkins were dating, she was pregnant with McKay's child, according to the report.

"Jenkins and McKay do not get along," the report says. "They have been arguing for weeks and making threats towards each other's life."

Purifoy told detectives that McKay contacted her the day of the shooting, saying he was going to kill Jenkins in Attucks Court.

Yeldon was seemingly caught in the crossfire.

Why did Iris Jenkins submit a demand for speedy trial?

Jenkins submitted his demand for speedy trial May 16 and had his calendar call before a judge May 22, meaning he then has 45 days to go to trial, according to Florida's Rules of Criminal Procedure.

The specific reasons for Jenkins demanding a speedy trial is unclear, as the discussion falls under attorney-client privilege, but the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees a person the right to a speedy trial.

Additionally, the Speedy Trial Act of 1972 provides time limits for district and federal court cases. Florida's Rules of Criminal Procedure also outline the requirement of speedy trial for Florida cases.

Jenkins has been incarcerated at the Escambia County Jail since Aug. 31, 2021.

What is a demand for speedy trial?

A defendant's motion for a speedy trial "binds the accused and the state," according to Florida's Rules of Criminal Procedure, and tells the court that the defense is ready for trial within five days from the motion.

Once a demand for speedy trial motion is filed, a judge must hold a calendar call within five days. During the calendar call, the court "shall set the case for trial to commence at a date no less than five days nor more than 45 days from the date of the calendar call."

Jenkins 45-day limit for trial is July 6.

