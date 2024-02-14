18-year-old Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for shooting woman in the head

The Office of the State Attorney announced Tuesday that an 18-year-old was sentenced to life in prison following his attempted murder conviction Friday.

Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson sentenced Pensacola native Ryan Seals to life in Florida's Department of Corrections after a jury found him guilty of attempted second-degree murder of a woman in 2023, according to a press release.

"On the afternoon of April 7, 2023, Mr. Seals and two others shot handguns at a home on Potomac Drive in Mayfair," the release says. "After the initial volley, the suspects drove around the block and returned to the residence. Seals fired an additional five times before driving away."

During the shooting, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the head, suffering "grievous and permanent injury."

Later on April 7, Seals led police on a high-speed chase when law enforcement spotted him driving through Attucks Court.

Seal ultimately crashed his car, and when law enforcement officers caught Seals they discovered he was armed with a handgun. Forensic testing later confirmed the gun was used in the Mayfair shooting.

Darien Johnson, 19, was also arrested in the incident and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and firing missile into a dwelling or vehicle.

Johnson's case is still ongoing, and his next court case is scheduled for April 10.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola teen Ryan Seals sentenced to life for attempted murder