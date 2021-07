NextShark

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the case of a gay man who was found with a serious head injury on train tracks in the Lindbergh area of Buckhead early morning on July 11. At the scene: Police were alerted to the 2100 block of Piedmont Road where someone saw Joshua Dowd, 28, alone and barely breathing as he laid on the train tracks with his head bleeding, reported CBS46. Dowd was brought to Grady Hospital for treatment, according to Colin Kelly, the victim’s partner of over three years.