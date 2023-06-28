18-year-old playing video games at home is killed in drive-by shooting, Texas cops say

One month after graduating from high school, an 18-year-old Texas man was killed in a drive-by shooting, according to local news reports.

A bullet had gone through a home’s walls, and then through his gaming chair, before striking Gerardo Olivares-Mancha in the back, KTRK reported. He was in his bedroom.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said it received several 911 calls at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28. Callers reported multiple shots had been fired in what appeared to have been a drive-by shooting in Dayton.

Arriving deputies found Olivares-Mancha had been shot and was in “serious, critical condition,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His mom and two sisters were in the home at the time of the fatal shooting, authorities said. They were not injured.

Investigators learned a “light-colored pick-up truck” was seen driving away from the area after the gunshots were heard, according to the release.

“It appears that the residence was targeted due to the location being on a dead-end secluded gravel road, however it is not confirmed at this time,” authorities said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Olivares-Mancha graduated from Dayton High School, KHOU reported.

Dayton is about 40 miles northeast of Houston.

