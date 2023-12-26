18-year-old pleads to contraband, VOP

Dec. 25—Nevaeh Grace Stephens is only 18 years old and has a criminal record that is sufficient to draw a prison sentence.

Stephens pleaded guilty to possessing meth in the county jail just two months after pleading to fleeing from police while under the influence.

Fortunately for Stephens, she is being given another chance to turn her life around. After pleading guilty to a probation violation warrant and the new charge of possessing contraband in the jail, she was granted the chance for a furlough to enter a long-term treatment program.

Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray granted the request on condition Stephens remain in custody until her transfer to a long-term in-house treatment program.

This came on the heels of her guilty pleas during which she received a two-year sentence to serve.

Under state guidelines and with 25 days credit for time already served, Stephens would have been eligible for release consideration but opted for getting help that she admitted she needs.

In July, Stephens was arrested for felony evading arrest and DUI and on Sept. 8 pleaded guilty to an information admitting to those charges. She was sentenced to two years suspended with 30 days to serve at 75%.

On Nov. 16, she was found to be in possession of meth, resulting in the probation violation warrant and new charge.

Bray reviewed Stephens' rights and asked her if she wanted to enter the plea with the condition of entering the treatment program, which she did. Bray told her a return to court in the future might not afford the same opportunity.

In other cases on the docket, the following pleas were entered:

—Casper Dean Gentry, 29, charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000 and two counts of vandalism of up to $1,000, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Gentry is to pay $2,816 restitution to Red Stag Construction and $500 restitution to CPD and is banned from contact with the company. One charge stems from the theft work tools from the construction company investigated by CPD on March 20 and the other theft of a trail cam, batteries and SD card on March 23 investigated by CPD. Remaining charges were dropped.

—Hannah Renee Boles, 32, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of oxycontin for resale and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Fine and court costs were waived and sentence is as a Range 1 offender. The charge stems from a Dec. 25, 2021, traffic stop by THP Trooper Donald Seiber during which a search produced the controlled drug.

—Theodore Charles Hefner Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempt to possession a weapon by a felon and received a five-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation as a Range 1 offender. The weapon was forfeited. The charge stems from a parole search at a residence on Cook Rd. on July 12 by CCSO.

—Joseph Edward Kirby, 29, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted burglary as a Range 1 offender and received an 18-month suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Fine and court costs were waived but Kirby is to pay restitution, if any, The charge stems from a burglary at an A1 Storage unit on July 13. A co-defendant has also been charged.

—Sandra Devena Smith, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging reckless endangerment and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with judicial diversion granted. The plea was set aside and Smith will be eligible to have the charge removed from her record if she meets all terms and conditions of diversion. The charge stems from the displaying of a weapon during a custody dispute on Aug. 27. Smith is to pay the clerk's fee.

—Alex Michael Tirenin, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging driving under the influence, evading arrest and a probation violation and received an 11-month and 29-day sentence to serve, concurrent with the probation violation sentence of one year with loss of judicial diversion status. The charge stems from a flight from a traffic stop by CPD on Oct. 22. Tirenin was fined $360, is to pay the clerk's fee and loss of driving privileges for one year. He is being credited for 50 days already served in jail.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com