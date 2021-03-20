18-year-old pleads guilty to lewd molestation charge

Kelci McKendrick, Enid News & Eagle, Okla.
2 min read

Mar. 19—An 18-year-old Enid man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony count of lewd molestation of a child under age 16 from last summer.

As a youthful offender, Caleb Wyatt Williams, who was 17 at the time the charge was filed, will be remanded to Oklahoma Juvenile Authority for placement and custody, according to a court document. A rehabilitation plan will be designed and implemented with semi-annual and annual reviews as required by statute.

According to another court document, on or between Oct. 1, 2017, and Nov. 30, 2018, Williams knowingly or intentionally forced or required a child under 16 to "touch or feel (his) body or private parts" in a lewd or lascivious manner.

Williams was charged July 28, 2020, as a youthful offender. On Feb. 16, 2020, a man told an Enid Police Department officer that a 5-year-old boy disclosed to his ex-wife that Williams was making him do sexual acts and that Williams had been convicted of lewd acts to the same child in 2016 and was sentenced to counseling, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Williams is expected to follow all recommendations of his psychological evaluation, submit to random urinalysis, pay probation fees of $10 per month, pay court costs and follow any other orders made by the court, according to the court document.

If the court finds Williams has reasonably completed the rehabilitation plan and objectives by age 19, which will be in December, and that a dismissal won't jeopardize public safety, then the court "contemplates discharging" Williams from OJA "without a court judgment of guilt" and the guilty plea be expunged, the document said.

If the court finds that Williams has "failed in any materially significant way," then a "bridge motion" may be filed to to transfer him from OJA to Oklahoma Department of Corrections for continued disposition.

According to the document, if Williams is transferred, the adult punishment is 25 years in prison and includes a restricted 85% parole eligibility and sex offender registration.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

