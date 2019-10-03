An 18-year-old protester who was shot in the chest at point-blank range by Hong Kong police will be charged with assault

A still from a video of a Hong Kong Police officer just before he shot Tsang Chi-kin, 18, in the chest on Tuesday.

YouTube/SCMP





An 18-year-old protester who was shot in the chest by police on Tuesday will be charged on Thursday for attacking law enforcement, police said in a statement, according to Associated Press.

The man was shot at point-blank range in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday during violent clashes with police, marking the first time that live fire was used since protests began in June.

The protester will be charged with two counts of attacking police, AP said.

According to Bloomberg, the teen was also charged with rioting, an offense that carries up to 10 years in prison.

Police shot Tsang Chi-kin at point-blank range in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday, marking the first time that live fire was used since protests began in June.

The man underwent emergency surgery to remove the bullet from his chest and is recovering, according to the South China Morning Post. He was not expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Large-scale demonstrations have taken place over the last few days in response to the five-year marker of the Umbrella Movement on September 28 and the 70th anniversary of the formation of the People's Republic of China on October 1.

Clashes between police and protesters erupted across the city, and officers fired tear gas and water cannons at crowds.

Police say that violent protesters used "corrosive fluid" in the Tuen Mun area, injuring multiple officers, and also hurled "firebombs and other objects."

269 people were arrested on Tuesday, according to SCMP, 93 of whom were students.

