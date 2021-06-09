18-year-old from Santa Maria arrested in connection to May 30 shooting death

Jun. 8—An 18-year-old from Santa Maria was arrested Monday in connection to the May shooting death of a 38-year-old man near the intersection of Curryer and Boone streets, according to police.

Santa Maria Police officers were dispatched at about 10 p.m. May 30 to the intersection, where they located Rafael Santos Toribio, of Santa Maria, lying in the street with a gunshot wound, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.

Medical personnel transported Toribio to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Fernando Cervantes Camarillo shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday in connection to the shooting, according to Flaa.

Camarillo was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

An initial investigation revealed that an altercation occurred between Toribio and a group of individuals shortly before the shooting.

During the altercation, Camarillo and others reportedly assaulted Toribio before he was shot and killed by Camarillo, according to Flaa. It's unclear if the shooting is gang-related, although the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or the tip line at ext. 2677.