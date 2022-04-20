18-year-old Santa Maria man injured in shooting near business on East Main Street

Apr. 19—An 18-year-old Santa Maria man sustained a shooting injury to the leg Friday near a business on East Main Street, according to police officials Tuesday.

The incident was reported at 11:50 p.m., when Santa Maria Police dispatchers received a report of a shooting at the business in the 200 block of East Main Street, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.

After responding to the call, Magallon said officers arrived on scene and verified that a shooting occurred in the parking lot and north alleyway, behind the business.

During the initial investigation, officers located two separate groups of expended bullet shells, recovering a total of 12 casings, according to Magallon. He added that a nearby vehicle was also struck.

Magallon said officers spotted a vehicle leaving the area and followed it to Marian Regional Medical Center, where the shooting victim left the vehicle and was treated at the hospital for a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

When interviewed by police, the shooting victim was not forthcoming with information, according to Magallon.

Officials noted that the shooting is among two that have occurred within the last five days in Santa Maria.

Detectives initiated an investigation on Tuesday following a report of a shooting that occurred shortly before midnight on Monday near the intersection of Curryer and Chapel streets, according to Santa Maria Police.

Upon arriving on scene shortly after the initial report, police located "dozens of bullet casings" and impacts to nearby "homes and property were all over the area," although the number of structures was not provided, according to SMPD officials. No injuries were reported.

Santa Maria Police officials said the investigation is just getting started and that they already have promising leads. They encouraged the community to call 911 if they hear gunshots. Even if the suspects flee, detectives still will respond to the scene and look for evidence.

Anyone with information on the shootings is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.