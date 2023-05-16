18-year-old shoots and kills man on a walk with his dog, California police say

An 18-year-old man faces charges after he was accused of killing a man out walking his dog in San Jose, California police reported.

Officers arrested Matthew Antracoli of San Mateo on May 9 on a charge of murder, the San Jose Police Department said in a Monday, May 15, news release.

Jorge Torres Maestre, 41, died April 19 after being shot once in the chest while walking his dog, KTVU reported.

“The victim was by all accounts just an average citizen, going about their business, walking their dog,” Sgt. Jorge Garibay told KNTV. “They were confronted by the suspect, which we’re still trying to figure out whether or not a robbery for the dog was occurring.”

Maestre died at the scene despite efforts by police and medics to revive him, the release said.

An investigation identified Antracoli as the gunman and the police covert response unit arrested him in Morgan Hill, the release said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact detectives at 4117@sanjoseca.gov, 4245@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-5283.

