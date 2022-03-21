18-year-old shoots younger brother while smoking weed with friends, Georgia cops say

A teen accidentally shot his younger brother while they were smoking marijuana with friends, Georgia police said.

On March 20, officers responded to a call after someone was shot in Warner Robins, a city about 20 miles south of Macon, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 13-year-old hurt and immediately began giving him aid before he was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

Police said the brothers and several other friends “gathered to smoke marijuana.”

“During this gathering, the victim’s brother, while handling a pistol, shot his 13-year-old brother in the stomach,” police said in a news release.

The younger brother is in stable condition but will need more surgery, according to the release.

The 18-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct, police said.

When asked why the teen was charged if it was an accident, police said “accidental is one thing, reckless is another. The charges are appropriate for the events that were relayed by all on scene.”

“Please know, guns are not toys and should never be ‘played with,’” police said in the release.

