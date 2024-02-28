18-year-old shot his brother and left him to die in bedroom closet, Texas cops say

An 18-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his older brother in a Texas home, police say.

Christopher Mares is charged with murder following the Sunday, Feb. 25, shooting in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

His brother, 27-year-old Jose Mares, was found in an apartment bedroom closet with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He had been shot in the head, police told KTRK.

Police said Christopher Mares shot his younger brother, wrapped his body in blankets and shoved him in a closet.

The younger brother fled the scene after the fatal shooting, according to police, but he called family members to say he shot his brother after “some kind of argument,” KIAH reported.

Christopher Mares eventually turned himself in and was arrested, police said in a Feb. 27 news release. He was denied bail, according to court records.

Teen brothers’ fight over Christmas gifts ends with sister fatally shot, Florida cops say

5-year-old dies after twin brother stabs him during fight, California officials say