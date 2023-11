CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Englewood on Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was walking in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 7:49 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody at this time. Area One detectives are investigating.