BATTLE CREEK — An 18-year-old Battle Creek man is dead and another man is in jail following a shooting in the parking lot of a Battle Creek Burger King Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of West Columbia Avenue after receiving multiple calls at about 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a release. Witnesses provided a description of the suspect, who left the parking lot on foot.

The victim died from his injuries at the scene of the shooting. When officers arrived in the area, they used a police K-9 to track the suspect.

The suspect, a 20-year-old Battle Creek man, was ultimately arrested in the area of 30th and 31st streets, between Territorial Road and Highland Boulevard, police said. Police also found a discarded handgun nearby.

The suspect is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on several charges, including open murder.

Police believe the two men knew each other. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, but police believe it was not random.

Police said this incident does not appear to be related to an earlier reported homicide Saturday in the area of Golden Avenue and Riverside Drive. Police currently have no updates in that case.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: 18-year-old shot dead in Burger King parking lot; suspect in custody