18-year-old shot to death, another person seriously wounded near car wash in Kennedale

An 18-year-old was shot to death and another person was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near a car wash in Kennedale.

Kennedale police told KTVT-TV that the suspects and victims knew each other and the shooting was not a random act.

But authorities did not provide information on a motive for the fatal shooting.

The victim was identified as Hayden T. Scarlot, who was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the emergency room at an Arlington hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Thursday. A ruling on his death was pending an autopsy.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. Wednesday at Treepoint Drive and Little School Road in Kennedale near a car wash.

Two victims were taken to the Arlington hospital, where the 18-year-old later died. The condition of the other person was not available on Thursday.

No other injuries were reported.

Kennedale High School, which is near the scene, was put on a lockdown for a short period of time after police were told a dark-colored vehicle connected to the shooting might have been headed that way, KTVT-TV reported.