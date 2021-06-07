18-year-old shot to death in south Tarrant County. One suspect faces murder charge

One suspect faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in south Tarrant County over the weekend, an official with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any information on a motive for the fatal shooting.

The name of the victim also had not been released by authorities as the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office was working Monday to make a positive identification.

Enrique Mascarro was arrested in the case, and he was booked into the Tarrant County Jail over the weekend with a bond of $150,000.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. Saturday in south Tarrant County near Crowley.

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 4100 block of Great Belt Drive, where they found the teenage victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he died.

A witness at the scene told deputies the shooting had occurred at a different location and gave authorities a description of the suspects and a vehicle used. A few minutes later, deputies found the vehicle and two suspects, who were taken into custody.

As of Monday, Mascarro was the only one charged in the case. Authorities did not provide any information on the second suspect who was taken into custody Saturday night.

Authorities did not provide any other details on the shooting or the suspects.