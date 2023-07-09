18-year-old shot to death at vigil for 2 teens killed in same spot last year

Last month, mourners gathered at the Villages at Carver apartments to remember the lives of two teenagers killed there last summer. While they were there, another life was taken.

Quentyn Burgess, 18, was shot several times at the apartment complex last month. He died from his injuries at the scene. Another 19-year-old was shot in the elbow, but survived his injuries.

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of shooting and killing Burgess.

Police released a video of the two men entering an apartment complex on Moury Avenue.

Last month, police released a surveillance camera video that showed the same two men in the area just after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

People do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

