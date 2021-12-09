18-year-old shot to death while buying an item on a cellphone app, Fresno police say

An 18-year-old man was killed in the early hours of Thursday after trying to buy something off of a phone app in Fresno, police said.

The victim left an apartment about 1:10 a.m. on Barstow Avenue near Angus Street in northwest Fresno before witnesses heard multiple gunshots, police said.

The man then ran back to the apartment. Police arrived and found the victim had been shot several times, officers said, and he later died at Saint Agnes Medical Center.

The homicide marked Fresno’s 71st for the year, and it happened minutes after the 70th homicide.

In the other killing, Fresno police were notified by ShotSpotter technology of shots about 1 a.m. on San Pablo Avenue just north of Divisadero Street in south Fresno, according to Lt. Brian Pierce.

Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man killed by multiple gunshot wounds. Two others were injured in the altercation — a 23-year-old man was shot and a 17-year-old boy was stabbed — but are now considered stable after being taken to a hospital.