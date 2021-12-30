18-year-old shot, killed during gathering of 40 to 50 people at Sarasota park, sheriff says

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting of a teen that happened Wednesday night when about 50 people were at Ackerman Park in Sarasota.

Officers arrived at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday and found an 18-year-old male dead in a nearby parking lot, a press release said.

“Based on preliminary investigation, detectives determined a large group of 40 to 50 people were gathered in the park when several gunshots were fired, one of which struck the victim in the back,” the release said.

Police said no other injuries were reported, the victim’s identity is not being released because of Marsy’s Law at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

No other details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.