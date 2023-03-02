18-year-old shot in McKeesport facing gun charges

An 18-year-old who was shot in the leg Wednesday in McKeesport faces gun charges after telling police he fired a gun in self defense.

Davon Flewellen-Belton is charged with carrying a gun without a license and persons not to possess a firearm.

Police and EMS responding to Crawford Village around 1 p.m. for a report of shots fired found three people with gunshot wounds. Jerred Duncan, 22, and Jordan Eubanks, 30, died from their injuries.

The third victim, Flewellen-Belton, was shot in the leg. He told police he shot his gun because someone was shooting at his father. The complaint did not say if those shots hit anybody.

According to a report from Allegheny County police, there was a physical fight between Duncan and Eubanks which led to gunfire.

Eubanks, Flewellen-Belton and Flewellen-Belton’s 44-year-old father fired guns, police said. Detectives and the District Attorney’s office will determine potential additional charges, according to police.

Flewellen-Belton is not charged with shooting any of the other victims. He was transported to an area hospital, then placed in Allegheny County Jail, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13.

