18-year-old fatally shot near Cascade High School in Everett, no suspect in custody

Everett police responded to a shooting near Cascade High School Friday afternoon, where they found an 18-year-old man in the road with a gunshot wound.

At about 1:25 p.m., officers arrived in the 1300 block of Casino Road after reports of a shooting.

According to police, the 18-year-old victim was not a student at Cascade High School which was not in session at the time of the shooting.

The man was treated by Everett Fire and transported to Providence Regional Medical Center. He later died at the hospital.

Officers checked the area with a K9 but were unable to find any suspects on or near the school campus.

Casino Road was closed from 7th Street Southeast to Kossuth for the police investigation.

Everett police say they’re investigating a shooting on Casino Road, near Cascade High School. Police say they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He is not a CHS student, and school was not in session when the shooting happened, police say. No suspect info. pic.twitter.com/gfBnDVjwLj — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) October 13, 2023



