18-year-old shot Sunday night in Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East in Baltimore

An 18-year-old man was shot in West Baltimore’s Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers responded to a hospital around 7 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim and found the 18-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. The victim was shot in the 2700 block of Baker Street, police said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2477.

