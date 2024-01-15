18-year-old shot Sunday night in Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East in Baltimore
An 18-year-old man was shot in West Baltimore’s Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East neighborhood Sunday night.
Officers responded to a hospital around 7 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim and found the 18-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. The victim was shot in the 2700 block of Baker Street, police said.
Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2477.
