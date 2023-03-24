18-year-old shot twice, killed in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood Friday

An 18-year-old male suffering from two gunshot wounds Friday evening on East Preston Street died from his injuries, said Baltimore Police.

At 5:06 p.m., Baltimore Police officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts of a shooting in the 3000 block of East Preston Street in the Berea neighborhood.

Medics tended to the teenager and found he had been shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are involved in the investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.