18-year-old shot and two arrested following large fight in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — One person was injured and two were arrested following a Tuesday shooting that occurred during a large fight in Mount Pleasant.

At about 8:30 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a call of a large fight near the area of Broad and Jackson streets.

While en route, officers were notified that shots were fired.

The initial investigation determined that a large fight involving 20 or more people had occurred, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

At some point during this fight, police said, a handgun was displayed and an 18-year-old was shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later released with minor injuries.

Due to proximity and concern, an Iowa Wesleyan University dorm room was placed on lockdown and searched.

Two suspects were identified, with one being quickly located and the other located a short time later, according to Mount Pleasant police.

Both suspects were taken into custody, charged with participating in a riot (aggravated misdemeanors) and transported to the Henry County jail.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, more information on the incident will be released at a later time, and more charges are expected to be filed in the incident. Police also said there is no concern for public safety.

Numerous video footage has already been turned in to investigators and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Anyone who see suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at (319) 385-1450.

This report will be updated as information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Man shot and two arrested following large fight in Mount Pleasant