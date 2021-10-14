18-year-old shot Wednesday night after argument in Grandview parking lot, police say

An 18-year-old man was shot and injured Wednesday evening in Grandview following an argument among family and friends in an apartment complex parking lot, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 6:15 p.m. to the 5900 block of 136th Street, Sgt. Dean Van Winkle, a police spokesman, said in a statement. The suspected shooter, a 38-year-old man, fled the scene before police arrived, Van Winkle said.

Police say the teenager and the man were fighting beforehand. The victim was taken to an area hospital, treated for his injuries and released, Van Winkle said.

Van Winkle said police have been in contact with the shooting suspect and arrangements have been made for him to surrender to authorities.