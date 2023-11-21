18-year-old St. Helena resident shot to death at apartment complex Monday night, cops say

Christopher David Bowen, an 18-year-old from St. Helena, was found shot to death inside a car following a report of gunfire Monday night at Beaufort’s Forest Park Apartments.

Bowen was pronounced dead at the scene following first responders’ arrival around 9:30 p.m. Monday, said Beaufort County Coroner David Ott. His autopsy will be completed Tuesday.

Public records indicate Bowen had been a lifelong resident of St. Helena Island.

The Beaufort Police Department is investigating the shooting. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to additional questions on Tuesday morning.

Monday night’s fatal gunfire follows another murder of a St. Helena man just two days before, when a drive-by shooting killed 36-year-old Malcolm Aiken and injured one other in a group standing outside a residence on Ball Park Road. Police have not identified suspects in either incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Investigator Setian at 843-322-7928 or the Beaufort Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938, referencing case no. 23B47488.