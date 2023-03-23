18-year-old stabbed at Post Falls house party, 19-year-old suspect on the loose

Mar. 22—Police are looking for a 19-year-old suspect after an 18-year-old man was stabbed multiple times over the weekend at a Post Falls house party.

Two males arrived in masks to the party and tried to force their way into the home on the 500 block of W. 13th Ave., according to a Post Falls Police Department news release. A scuffle ensued and one of the masked people, believed to be 19-year-old Collin Scrimsher, pulled a knife and stabbed the teen around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, officers said.

Scrimsher and the other male fled the scene, police said. The other male has not been charged.

The teen was taken to Kootenai Health and was in stable condition Wednesday.

An arrest warrant for Scrimsher charges him with suspicion of aggravated battery. Anyone with information of Scrimsher's whereabouts is urged to call 911.