18-year-old in stable condition following Jefferson Twp. shooting

Jul. 30—An 18-year-old is in stable condition after he was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in Jefferson Township early Friday morning.

Around 12:10 a.m. Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 4900 block of Coulson Drive on a reported shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim on the sidewalk, according to a press release.

Jefferson Twp. medics transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Deputies investigating the shooting found several rounds of gunfire struck a home. They checked the home for any additional injured people, but did not find any other gunshot victims.

Initial reports indicated that the shooting victim walked into the hospital on his own with a gunshot wound to his back.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting. We will continue to update this story as more details are available.