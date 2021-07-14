18-year-old in stable condition after shooting in Elwood

Jul. 14—ELWOOD — An 18-year-old man was in stable condition Wednesday morning after suffering gunshot injuries.

Witnesses told police the shooting took place in the 2400 block of South H Street, according to a news release from the Elwood Police Department. No other details are available.

The teenager was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, said police, who have not publicly identified the victim.

The case remains under investigation.

This article will be updated.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.