Teen in stolen pickup crashes into, kills driver during Grand Prairie police pursuit

Jack Howland
·1 min read

An 18-year-old in a stolen pickup truck led Grand Prairie officers in a pursuit early Friday morning that ended in Dallas, where he crashed into a car and killed the driver inside, police said.

The identity of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Ramiro Sotelo, 18, of Balch Springs, and a juvenile passenger were arrested, Grand Prairie police said in a news release. Charges of murder, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest are pending against Sotelo, police said. The department didn’t mention any charges for the passenger.

Officers tried to stop the stolen pickup truck around 2 a.m. in the area of Pioneer Parkway and Belt Line Road in Grand Prairie, police said. Sotelo led them in a pursuit and eventually ran a red light at North Peak Street and Ross Avenue in Dallas, striking a four-door sedan.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office pending the notification of next of kin.

Grand Prairie police are leading the criminal investigation, the department said. Dallas police are leading the probe into the crash.

Recommended Stories

  • Moment driver of stolen Porsche is tasered after city centre chase

    Lee Smythe stole the race-prepared Porsche 911 GTS before running a red light and nearly crashing during a Birmingham city centre chase.

  • Early taste of spring coming to an end for parts of the prairies

    The ridge of warmth will depart over the weekend, bringing a return to seasonal temps while the sunshine will continue

  • As other states close prisons, Nebraska may build a big one

    Across the nation officials are closing prisons as crime rates drop and views about drug use change, but not in Nebraska, where the governor is pushing for a new $230 million prison to relieve overcrowding and house a steadily rising inmate population. It's not certain that lawmakers will support Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts' plan to build a 1,512-bed maximum security prison, but the fact that the state is considering what would amount to a 37% increase in bed space runs counter to most states. Sen. John McCollister, who has introduced bills this year to try to steer more inmates into rehabilitation programs, said he can't understand it.

  • Grads on senior trip discover they’re victims of Texas travel agent’s scheme, feds say

    High school seniors ready to celebrate with a trip learned they were part of a travel agent’s scheme, authorities say.

  • ‘Another success’ as Florida’s vaccine rollout ramps up | Editorial

    Wednesday’s opening of a new federally-run vaccination site in Tampa marked another success in the yearlong effort to fight the coronavirus. Coming in the wake of a deal brokered by the Biden administration to vastly increase supplies of a third vaccine, the development reflects what can happen with a White House engaged on stemming the pandemic. This is good news, but the effort in Florida ...

  • Alleged serial rapist in custody, accused in Fort Worth 2010, 2011 cold cases

    A suspected Fort Worth serial rapist was arrested on Feb. 24 in McAllen, and police believe there could be more victims.

  • 8-year-old diagnosed with rare disease gets service dog

    Mia Vane, who was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder, was nominated by her aunt to receive a service dog from 4E Kennel’s Healing Hearts program.

  • 1 killed in fiery I-88 crash involving semi, SUV

    One person was killed in a crash on I-88 near Naperville Road after an SUV was rear-ended by a semi, Illinois State Police said.

  • Dallas police officer arrested on 2 murder counts

    Authorities say Dallas police officer Bryan Riser has been arrested on two counts of capital murder, more than a year and a half after a man told investigators that he kidnapped and killed two people at Riser's instruction in 2017. (March 5)

  • Florida’s minimum mandatory sentences need a hard look | Editorial

    In theory, minimum mandatory sentencing laws ensure that criminal penalties are handed down evenly. In reality, they can create glaringly unjust outcomes like in the case of Kyle Moran, who committed murder as a teenager, spent more than two decades in prison and has rebuilt his life since his release. Now he appears headed back to prison, condemned by a minimum mandatory law that leaves no ...

  • IndyCar Series 2021 broadcast schedule on NBC: Times, TV channels, stream info, tracks

    A record nine races will be on the NBC network in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series broadcast schedule that was released for the 17-race season.

  • Cowboys News: Futures of Elliott, Gallup, Prescott discussed

    Prescott's contract talks seem to be positive as the new league year approaches. What is the future for players like Elliott and Gallup?

  • Only Kim Kardashian's Pet Bearded Dragon Would Have a Custom Skims Wardrobe

    Kim Kardashian is making sure everyone in her household is looking cute and cozy, so much so that she made a special SKIMS set for her family's pet dragon.

  • Senate Democrats' COVID bill ends weekly $400 unemployment in August, not September

    The Senate began debating its version of the $1.9-trillion economic aid bill Thursday, kicking off a multiday process.

  • Three have life-threatening wounds after Sweden ax attack

    Hospital officials say three people wounded in an assault by a man using an ax in southern Sweden are in life-threatening condition and police have reduced the overall number of victims to seven. The other victims of Wednesday’s assault in the small town of Vetlanda, 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city, include two seriously injured people, two with moderate injuries and one who is slightly injured, the Jonkoping region said in a statement late Wednesday. The attack took place in the afternoon and police say there are five crime scenes in Vetlanda, a town of 13,000.

  • If the U.S. Can Get Vaccinated by Summer, When Do We Get Concerts Back?

    Most large-scale concerts and tours in the U.S. cannot return until 2022. "You can't do Swiss-cheese routing. If it's got holes in it because certain states haven't opened up, it's not going to work," says one live music exec

  • 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Spied Looking Sleek

    The attractive new Civic, previewed in prototype form, will arrive in the spring as a sedan. Hatchback, Si, and Type R models will follow.

  • France: Man wielding knife arrested outside Jewish school

    Police in the French city of Marseille detained a man Friday who was wielding a knife outside a Jewish school and kosher market. Surveillance of Jewish sites in the city has been increased while they investigate his motives, according to local authorities. School security guards noticed the man visibly brandishing a knife outside the Yavne School and then trying to enter a kosher market nearby, where they detained him, a Marseille police spokeswoman told The Associated Press.

  • Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

    A Dallas police officer was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder after a man told investigators that he kidnapped and killed two people at the officer's instruction in 2017. (March 4)

  • Saudi-led coalition says it downed six Houthi drones fired at Khamis Mushait

    The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said it had intercepted six explosive drones fired towards the kingdom on Friday, with the Houthis claiming to have launched attacks into southern Saudi Arabia since dawn. The Iran-aligned Houthis have recently stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities, mostly targeting the southern part of the country. The Houthis fired the six intercepted drones towards Khamis Mushait near the Yemen border in attacks since dawn, the coalition said in statements carried by Saudi state news agency SPA and Ekhbariya TV.